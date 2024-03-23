Photographic exhibition in Vera

By Julian Phillips •
Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 10:30
The inauguration of the Exhibition at the Convent
Credit: Vera Town Hall
A photographic exhibition at the Convent of La Victoria in Vera was opened March 21. It features works from the ‘Carmen de Burgos’ Workshop with “Eyes of Women” coordinated by La pita y el pitaco.
A mural in celebration of International Women’s Day, created by Afipintura Association was also unveiled. The event was accompanied by poetry readings by José Antonio Olmedo, Pepa Rachon, and Rosa Cortizo (read by Lola Arranz).
The exhibition will be open for viewing from 21st to 30th March, Monday to Friday from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm and from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, and Saturdays from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm.
Born in the UK, has lived in 9 countries, before finally coming to Spain in 2015. Currently living in Almeria and working out of the EWN office in Mojacar.
