Vera council gives prize on World Water Day

By Julian Phillips •
Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 15:35
Awarding the prize to Valle del Este Golf course.
Credit: Vera Town Hall
On March 22, for World Water Day, Vera Town Council awarded its prize for the Best Practices in Water Usage to Valle del Este golf course.
With the lack of rain and the low water reserves all across the province, water conservation is becoming one of the most important things to control .
Valle del Este was the first golf course in the Almería Levante to use reclaimed water for irrigation. This helps in using water resources wisely and shows commitment to the environment and the municipality of Vera, especially in an area with a water shortage.
Since 2015, Codeur and Valle del Este have had an agreement where Codeur supplies reclaimed water from the Vera sewage treatment plant for golf course irrigation. They receive around 300,000 cubic meters of water annually.
Steps are also being taken to use reclaimed water for irrigating gardens in the public areas of Valle del Este urbanisation.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Born in the UK, has lived in 9 countries, before finally coming to Spain in 2015. Currently living in Almeria and working out of the EWN office in Mojacar.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.