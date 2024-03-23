Vera council gives prize on World Water Day

By Julian Phillips • Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 15:35

Awarding the prize to Valle del Este Golf course. Credit: Vera Town Hall

On March 22, for World Water Day, Vera Town Council awarded its prize for the Best Practices in Water Usage to Valle del Este golf course.

With the lack of rain and the low water reserves all across the province, water conservation is becoming one of the most important things to control .

Valle del Este was the first golf course in the Almería Levante to use reclaimed water for irrigation. This helps in using water resources wisely and shows commitment to the environment and the municipality of Vera, especially in an area with a water shortage.

Since 2015, Codeur and Valle del Este have had an agreement where Codeur supplies reclaimed water from the Vera sewage treatment plant for golf course irrigation. They receive around 300,000 cubic meters of water annually.

Steps are also being taken to use reclaimed water for irrigating gardens in the public areas of Valle del Este urbanisation.