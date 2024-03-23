Villena lends MARQ 20 Bronze Age pieces.

By Marina Lorente • Updated: 23 Mar 2024 • 12:20

Bronze piece / MARQ

The Museum of Villena (MUVI) has made a significant contribution to the cultural landscape by lending 20 remarkable Bronze Age artifacts to the esteemed Provincial Archaeological Museum of Alicante (MARQ).

These artifacts, carefully selected for their uniqueness and historical significance, will be featured in the upcoming exhibition titled “Dynasties: The First Kingdoms of Prehistoric Europe,” set to debut on March 26. This collaboration between MUVI and MARQ underscores a shared commitment to preserving and promoting the rich heritage of the region.

Originating from the renowned Cabezo Redondo archaeological site, these artifacts offer a fascinating glimpse into the ancient civilizations that once thrived in the area. The ongoing excavations at Cabezo Redondo, conducted jointly by MUVI and the University of Alicante, have yielded a treasure trove of archaeological finds, providing valuable insights into Bronze Age culture and society.

Among the standout pieces on loan from MUVI are an exquisite ivory comb, a finely crafted spearhead, various tools including picks and a saw, bone fusayola, a foundry mold, and a stone anvil. Additionally, the loan includes several gold ornaments and a copper ingot, showcasing the skilled craftsmanship and metallurgical prowess of ancient artisans.

The exceptional preservation of these artifacts, despite their age and fragility, is a testament to the meticulous care taken by archaeologists and museum curators. For instance, the ivory comb, while delicate, remains remarkably intact, offering valuable clues about ancient trade networks and cultural exchanges. Similarly, the bronze spearhead serves as a poignant reminder of the military prowess and social stratification prevalent during the Bronze Age.

Moreover, the loaned artifacts shed light on the existence of elite groups within the ancient society of Cabezo Redondo, as evidenced by the presence of luxury items such as gold ornaments and intricately designed personal adornments. These artifacts not only enrich our understanding of ancient civilizations but also highlight the complex socio-economic dynamics that shaped Bronze Age societies.

A new and unique exhibition

The MARQ exhibition, featuring nearly 500 artifacts from 21 museums across Europe, represents a unique opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Bronze Age culture. Curated by the esteemed archaeologist José Antonio López, the exhibition offers a comprehensive overview of Bronze Age civilizations, showcasing masterpieces from continental Europe and the Iberian Peninsula.

In conclusion, the loan of these 20 exceptional artifacts from MUVI to MARQ marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to preserve and celebrate the cultural heritage of the region. Through collaborative initiatives such as this exhibition, we can continue to honor the legacy of our ancestors and inspire future generations to appreciate the richness and diversity of our shared past.