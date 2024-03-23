Zorro set demolished after filming ends

By Julian Phillips • Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 11:11

The amazing set for zorro has now been removed. Credit: D. Martinez

The filming of the Zorro series, starring Oscar-winning actor Jean Dujardin as the iconic masked avenger, has wrapped up in the El Chorrillo area of Sierra Alhamilla.

A Mexican village was built specifically for the shooting of this eight-episode series, but it has been completely destroyed after filming concluded.

Set in 1821, the new series follows Don Diego de la Vega, aka Zorro, as he becomes the mayor of Los Angeles to improve his city. However, the city faces financial problems due to a local businessman, and Diego soon realises that his powers as mayor are not enough to fight injustice.

Having not used his Zorro identity for 20 years, he revives his alter ego but struggles to balance his double life, causing tension in his marriage as his wife is unaware of his secret.

In recent days, heavy machinery and trucks have been removing the set that was built for the series. Some question why such iconic sets were destroyed and not left in El Chorrillo, as they could be a boost to tourism in the area, that already boasts many places were films were made over the decades.