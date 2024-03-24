Bubbly joy at ladies’ lunch and fashion show

By Kevin Fraser Park •
A special treat for all the ladies, La Scala in Marbella is the venue for a sophisticated and joyful Ladies Lunch and Fashion Show on Wednesday April 3 from 1pm.
They’ll be showcasing the latest SS24 collection from Mapuchi Moda in a stunning show while enjoying a delicious three-course menu with lots to choose from and free flowing Prosecco from 1pm until 3pm plus one cocktail and all for the price of just €50.
Indulge in bubbly joy and handcrafted cocktails as you immerse yourself in an unforgettable afternoon of elegance including live entertainment by the incredible Johnny G.
Professional models will grace the catwalk, showcasing the latest trends and style, leaving you inspired for the season. And you’ll be able to choose your favourites after the show.
But it’s not just about the glamour and entertainment, the event offers a complete dining experience that goes beyond expectations. Save the date for an enchanting afternoon where fashion, music and this unique dining experience come together to create an unforgettable memory.
Online reservations can be made at lascalamarbella.com or call 951 56 93 62
