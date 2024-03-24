Coin’s cultural programme

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 10:48
Programme of events in Coin
Photo: Coin Town Hall
Coín has a full cultural programme for 2024. In a presentation, the town council presented the dates of the upcoming events. “Every year we have a varied and intense programme of acts, activities and events of all kinds that we wanted to bring together in this presentation so that both residents and visitors already have the main dates to mark in their the calendars”, said Councillor for Festivities, Juan Antonio Bernal.
The calendar begins with the start of the Spring Fiestas, which is the Feria de Mayo de Coín, which this year will take place from May 1 to 5. “This will be one of the most important weeks of the year for our municipality because we celebrate the fair, the ascent to the hermitage of our patron saint, the Virgen de la Fuensanta, the Day of the Cross and the Fiesta de la Naranja,” explained Bernal.
One of the new events for 2024 is Noches con Encanto, which will be held in the auditorium of the Parque Leonor Princesa de Asturias on the weekends of June 28 and 29 and July 4, 5 and 6. “These are concerts and shows for all audiences, entertaining and fun for the whole family to enjoy in an idyllic setting of our Princess of Asturias Park at night,” said Bernal.
Another major event, the Feria de Agosto, will take place between August 8 and 15, including as always, the fair, a procession through the streets of Coín, as well as two of the most important traditional events of the municipality: the Hortofrutícola Competition and the Auction for the best batch of Huevo de Toro Tomatoes, both on August 15.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.