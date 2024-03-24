Coin’s cultural programme

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 10:48

Programme of events in Coin Photo: Coin Town Hall

Coín has a full cultural programme for 2024. In a presentation, the town council presented the dates of the upcoming events. “Every year we have a varied and intense programme of acts, activities and events of all kinds that we wanted to bring together in this presentation so that both residents and visitors already have the main dates to mark in their the calendars”, said Councillor for Festivities, Juan Antonio Bernal.

The calendar begins with the start of the Spring Fiestas, which is the Feria de Mayo de Coín, which this year will take place from May 1 to 5. “This will be one of the most important weeks of the year for our municipality because we celebrate the fair, the ascent to the hermitage of our patron saint, the Virgen de la Fuensanta, the Day of the Cross and the Fiesta de la Naranja,” explained Bernal.

One of the new events for 2024 is Noches con Encanto, which will be held in the auditorium of the Parque Leonor Princesa de Asturias on the weekends of June 28 and 29 and July 4, 5 and 6. “These are concerts and shows for all audiences, entertaining and fun for the whole family to enjoy in an idyllic setting of our Princess of Asturias Park at night,” said Bernal.

Another major event, the Feria de Agosto, will take place between August 8 and 15, including as always, the fair, a procession through the streets of Coín, as well as two of the most important traditional events of the municipality: the Hortofrutícola Competition and the Auction for the best batch of Huevo de Toro Tomatoes, both on August 15.