By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 11:18
Flamenco Fashion Show
Photo: Facebook / Modas Florido
On Sunday May 5 at 6pm at the Peña Flamenca ‘Los Amigos del Arte’ in Torremolinos, the flamenco fashion show ‘Abanico de colores’ will take place featuring fabulous clothes and costumes by Modas Florido.
Admission is free and after the fashion show there will be a magnificent raffle of gifts donated by different businesses with all proceeds going to the Association of Relatives of Alzheimer’s patients and other dementias of Benalmádena and Torremolinos (AFAB), to continue offering help and support to both patients and relatives.
Alzheimer’s and other dementias are illnesses that not only affect the person who suffers from them, but also their family members, mainly the main carers. At AFAB they offer family members all the support they need, from emotional to legal. Welcoming and supporting those people who, after diagnosis, need advice and help.
The venue, Los Amigos del Arte, is a place where gastronomy and art combine to offer a unique experience in Torremolinos. A club by and for those who know how to enjoy themselves. The best gastronomy, concerts and shows on the Costa del Sol.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
