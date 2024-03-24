La Font Restaurante in La Villajoyosa – A garden atmosphere by the sea

By EWN • Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 11:27

La Font Restaurante is a cosmopolitan Bar in the first line on the seafront in the wonderful town of La Villajoyosa in the Northern Costa Blanca. The name ‘Villajoyosa’ translates into English as ‘Joyous Town’, and this international restaurant certainly exemplifies the town’s joyous nature.

La Font has been a family-run business, established in 2001 and was originally owned by Anna and Mike Pearce. Their son, Brad, took over the business in 2017 after his parents’ retirement. With stunning views of the Mediterranean, the restaurant is surrounded by mature shrubs and plants, creating a garden atmosphere by the sea.

The restaurant serves delicious international cuisine with a congenial atmosphere which makes customers return time and time again. Many of Brad’s customers have been coming to dine here for years, with many of them becoming Brad’s personal friends. That’s not to say that the business isn’t popular with the locals, however. With a menu in both Spanish and English, the restaurant serves dishes which appeal to a wide range of tastes. There are a variety of tapas (raciones) including Mussels, Calamares, Sardines, Russian Salad and many more traditional Spanish tapas. Alongside this, Brad offers English dishes including a full English Breakfast served all day, Steak with various sauces (salsas) as well as good old English Fish ‘n’ Chips. There is also a very reasonable Menu del Dia which includes either an alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink, bread and dessert or coffee. There is also a Children’s Menu for the little ones to enjoy.

The restaurant is dog-friendly and there are two terraces, one right in front of the restaurant and a larger terrace right on the edge of the seafront, from which customers can enjoy spectacular views of the sea.

Brad is an extremely amiable and entertaining host with a ready smile and a quick wit which immediately makes you feel at home and as if you are one of the family. Brad is ably assisted by his Spanish staff who provide excellent food with a smile. Special requests are catered for and customers are always offered a ‘chupito’, a drink on the house after their meal. The restaurant is open from Sunday to Friday from 10am to 6pm.

Brad attributes his success to the consistency of his food. He says that he ‘loves having a laugh with the customers’, and he is certainly a fountain of knowledge about the area, often making suggestions of places to visit to holidaymakers and he states that he aims to keep prices ‘lower than most other restaurants’, thereby providing quality food at a very competitive price.

La Playa in La Villajoyosa boasts many fine restaurants and dining experiences, but for me, the standard of food and convivial atmosphere, especially the undivided attention of Brad and his staff, makes La Font stand out. It’s a little gem!

Avda Jose Maria Esquerdo Zaragoza 11, 12 La Villajoyosa

Tel 633 976 861

