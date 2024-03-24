Murcia and Valencia leaders push for national water pact

By Catherine McGeer •
Updated: 24 Mar 2024 • 22:22
National Water Pact to end water conflicts
Image: carm
THE leaders from Murcia and Valencia Fernando Lopez Miras and Carlos Mazon, are calling for a National Water Pact in Spain to end divisive disputes over water resources. Signing a joint manifesto in Murcia, they emphasise the need to move past politically motivated conflicts and ensure the sustainable development of both regions.
Central to their demands is the recognition of the Tajo-Segura transfer as indispensable, urging the government to prioritise water treatment and reuse initiatives. They argue that a unified approach is crucial to guaranteeing equal access to water for all, as enshrined in the Constitution.
López Miras highlights the importance of solidarity and national cohesion, stressing that a National Water Pact would put an end to territorial rivalries and promote unity. Despite acknowledging the central government’s role in driving this initiative, he expresses scepticism about its commitment to effective coordination. Both leaders underscored the urgency of the matter, particularly in light of unequal access to water resources and the increasing strain on existing infrastructure.
Their manifesto also outlines the necessity for investment in water infrastructure, efficient water management systems, and sustainable practices to address future challenges. They stated that the Tajo-Segura transfer remains essential for the future prosperity of their regions, advocating for its protection against further depletion.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
