By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 9:10
Photo: Facebook / Buddy & The Crickets
You are invited to celebrate with One For The Road Golf Society and Age Concern Fuengirola, Mijas ansd Benalmadena, Tracy’s 60th Birthday at Tange’s Sports Bar in Benalmadena on Wednesday April 10 at 5pm.
Tracy has chosen to celebrate her birthday this year by fundraising to support the development of Age Concern’s ‘Living Well With Alzheimer’s & Dementia Programme’ which aims to help make sure that nobody has to face dementia alone.
The event is free to enter but everyone is encouraged to make a donation to this fantastic cause. The funds raised will be donated to the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Support Group.
There will be live music from Tony Whitehouse as well as Buddy & The Crickets who will all make sure this is an event not to be missed. For further information contact Michelle on 619 792 738
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
