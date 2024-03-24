By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 13:20

Tiny tremors: Microearthquake off Torrevieja's coast sparks reflection. Image: Instituto Geográfico Nacional.

The National Geographic Institute’s seismic network detected a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in the sea, off the coasts of Torrevieja and Guardamar del Segura.

The earthquake occurred at 2:58 in the morning on Saturday, March 23, with the epicentre located eight kilometres deep.

Typically, earthquakes are felt by the population when they exceed 2 degrees in magnitude.

However, residents of the Vega Baja region, historically accustomed to seismic activity, are known to have a heightened sensitivity to microearthquakes below that threshold.

In this instance, the seismic data provided by the public body does not include it as the epicenter was located more than thirty kilometres from the coastline.

This event is one of many microearthquakes recorded in the region annually.

However, its occurrence holds particular significance as it coincides with the anniversary of the historic (and devastating) earthquake of March 21, 1829.

In response, the municipality of Torrevieja conducted a rescue drill in several educational centres and within the urban area.

The Bajo Segura region is recognised as one of the areas with the highest seismic risk in the Iberian Peninsula, second only to the province of Granada.