Airport road gets €190 million investment

Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 11:58
Motorway to be widened
The Government is investing €190 million to increase the capacity of the MA-20 motorway making access to the airport easier.
Minister Óscar Puente has announced in X the publication of the project to build a third lane on the Malaga ring road and a new viaduct over the Guadalhorce river in a long-awaited intervention that will cover nine kilometres of the motorway between the capital and Torremolinos, with an increase from two to three lanes in each direction.
These works will take place between kilometre 0 and 9 of the dual carriageway – between the border between Churriana and Torremolinos and are intended to put an end to the problems of traffic jams and congestion in the Plaza Mayor areas and leading to the airport.
According to a press release by Transportes, the project has already been provisionally approved together with the environmental impact study.
“The aim of the work is to improve the capacity of the road between the two towns in the province of Malaga to improve traffic flow and road safety. Not surprisingly, the 9 km stretch has many congestion problems due to the high volume of traffic, with more than 120,000 vehicles each day in some sections,” the ministry reported.
