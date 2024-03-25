By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 12:20

Marbella chosen in China Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Marbella has been chosen to host the 25th Congress of the World Federation of Tourist Cities in May 2025.

“The event that will take place in the municipality will bring together leading premium tour operators and will strengthen our international position”, said Marbella’s Mayor, Angeles Muñoz, at a meeting with the World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF) in China where the announcement was made.

The World Tourism Cities Federation is an organisation based in Beijing, which operates internationally and has 245 members from 86 countries.

Muñoz said that, “we are a recognised and booming destination in the American market and with deep-rooted links with the Middle East, and we also want to be the tourist and investment destination for the Asian market, where China is undoubtedly the leader in the sector and WTCF is an institution that has a great influence”, and added that “Marbella has been a member of the WTCF since 2021 with the aim of positioning ourselves in this geographical area and that its citizens perceive us as a preferred destination to visit, live or invest in”.

Muñoz said that being chosen to host the congress in 2025, “has been the result of hard work between the City Council and the private sector to keep moving forward, to be at the forefront and to continue to meet the expectations of all those who visit us”.