Musical Bingo in Mijas

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 8:15

Photo: Facebook / Stacey Charles

Join Stacey Charles for live music, lots of fun and great prizes in three games of musical bingo. Have fun with friends, win fabulous prizes, and enjoy some live music by the Caribbean performer. It’s at The Green Label at Chaparral Golf Club in Mijas on Wednesday April 17. Win great prizes including a brand new Vivienne Westwood designer purse.

Instead of boring old numbers being called out in a normal game of bingo, Stacey has replaced the Bingo cards with names of your favourite songs, and she will sing 30-60 seconds of the most toe-tapping hit songs from the past and present.

Here is how it works:

Purchase your low cost ticket (only €6 online or directly from the restaurant) – each ticket which will include 3 normal bingo cards, one for each game and 1 super bingo card (containing songs spread over all three games).

Each game lasts for about 45 minutes and has a theme: 1980s, Soul/Motown, Power Ballads, Divas, Rock and Roll, Reggae (to name just a few).

Stacey will start dropping beats (not balls) and as she sings your favourite songs, you will mark them off your bingo card(s).

Prizes are awarded for first line, second line and a full house during each game. The super bingo game prize is awarded for a full house across the three games.

It will be a great evening of entertainment and it all starts at 8.30pm. To contact The Green Label call 952 493 947.