By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 17:31

Revving up for a cause: Rotary Club Guardamar's Classic Motor Festival. Image: Alcalde de Guardamar del Segura / Facebook.

The Rotary Club Guardamar recently hosted its big event of the year, the annual classic motor festival, held on March 23 at the Plaza del Ayuntamiento in Guardamar.

The festival was led by Francisco Jurado, who’s been part of the Rotary Club for over nine years and has served as president since 2023.

The event showcased over 150 classic motorcycles and cars, making it the biggest gathering in its twelve-year history.

The festival drew thousands of people who enjoyed live music, dance performances, and delicious paella.

What’s more, the charity bar proceeds went to support the book bank of the IES Les Dunes School, making the event not just fun but also contributing to a good cause.