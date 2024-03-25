Sleeper train connecting four European cities

A newly launched 15-hour overnight train service will embark on its maiden journey from Brussels to Prague.

The sleeper train, operated by European Sleeper, is tailored for sustainable travel, stopping at Antwerp, Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Dresden en route to Prague.

Co-founder of European Sleeper, Elmer Van Buuren, expressed the company’s commitment to expanding routes annually to bolster a more interconnected and eco-friendly European transportation network.

For travellers from the UK seeking an alternative to air travel, Eurostar offers a convenient option from London St Pancras to Brussels, with a brief two-hour journey. From Brussels, passengers can seamlessly transfer to the sleeper train for an overnight trip.

Departures from Brussels are scheduled for Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with return trips on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday. Prices start at €129 (£110) for a seat and €219 (£187) for a bed in a three-person compartment.

An eco-friendly alternative

Van Buuren emphasized the necessity of providing viable alternatives to air and car travel.

In other developments, a potential new train route could reconnect Venice and Ljubljana after 16 years, with a test run conducted by Trenitalia. Similarly, plans are underway to establish a route linking Amsterdam to Barcelona by 2025, enhancing Europe’s north-south rail connections.