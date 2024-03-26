By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 11:32

The Oasis Raid rally Photo: Facebook / Estepona Town Hall

Estepona will once again be the starting point for the charity car rally ‘Oasis Raid’ 2024, a race aimed at all audiences that combines adventure and charity.

On Thursday March 28, Estepona is the venue for the start of the rally. At 9am all the participating vehicles will enter Avenida Juan Carlos I, from the European Union roundabout to the José Tomás roundabout, where the teams will gather and the technical checks will be carried out.

Then at midday the starting pistol will be fired and the vehicles will head off towards the port of Algeciras, to leave for the African continent. The rally will cross the neighbouring country of Morocco from March 29 to April 5, and will cover a route which will test the physical and mental endurance of the participants and the mechanics of the vehicles.

One of the basic pillars of the Oasis Raid is charity; helping the most disadvantaged inhabitants of the areas where the event takes place. The rally will deliver clothes help people affected by the 2023 earthquake, material for families with people with disabilities, such as wheelchairs, crutches and special footwear and school supplies.

The rally will have the collaboration of Felicidad Sin Fronteras, who will be in charge of making sure that the donated material reaches the people who really need it.