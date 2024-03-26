By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 11:32
The Oasis Raid rally
Photo: Facebook / Estepona Town Hall
Estepona will once again be the starting point for the charity car rally ‘Oasis Raid’ 2024, a race aimed at all audiences that combines adventure and charity.
On Thursday March 28, Estepona is the venue for the start of the rally. At 9am all the participating vehicles will enter Avenida Juan Carlos I, from the European Union roundabout to the José Tomás roundabout, where the teams will gather and the technical checks will be carried out.
Then at midday the starting pistol will be fired and the vehicles will head off towards the port of Algeciras, to leave for the African continent. The rally will cross the neighbouring country of Morocco from March 29 to April 5, and will cover a route which will test the physical and mental endurance of the participants and the mechanics of the vehicles.
One of the basic pillars of the Oasis Raid is charity; helping the most disadvantaged inhabitants of the areas where the event takes place. The rally will deliver clothes help people affected by the 2023 earthquake, material for families with people with disabilities, such as wheelchairs, crutches and special footwear and school supplies.
The rally will have the collaboration of Felicidad Sin Fronteras, who will be in charge of making sure that the donated material reaches the people who really need it.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.