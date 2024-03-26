New School planned for Cuevas del Almanzora

By Julian Phillips •
Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 13:00
The land for the new school in Cuevas del Almanzora.
Credit: Cueva del Almanzora Town hall.
On March 20th, the mayor of Cuevas del Almanzora, Antonio Fernández Liria, signed the papers to buy the land to build a new school which should help fix the serious problem with the current school, IES Jaroso, where 1,100 students and 105 teachers are struggling with space.
The land is 10,000 square meters and is next to Barcelona Avenue and the local authority told the mayor that the land they picked shouldn’t cause any problems and the Town Council went ahead and bought it. They’ve also started the process to officially make the land suitable for building, following the rules of the New Land Law of Andalusia. Since 2016, the local government has been looking for the right land for the new school but finding it has been tricky because there’s not much land left for building in the area. After considering different options, they settled on this piece of land.
The shortage of land in Cuevas is because of a building boom between 2004 and 2007, when construction happened even in green areas. Developers weren’t required to give a portion of land to the Town Council for public use, as the law demanded, which has caused this problem. The school is important for Cuevas del Almanzora as it is the only town in Almería with over 15,000 people that only has one school.
Born in the UK, has lived in 9 countries, before finally coming to Spain in 2015. Currently living in Almeria and working out of the EWN office in Mojacar.
