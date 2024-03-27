Netflix hit boosts ‘Guinness Lake’ searches

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Mar 2024 • 13:07

Ariel view of Lough Tay, Co Wicklow. Credit: Googlemaps.com

A film currently showing on Netflix looks set to transform a hidden Irish gem into a tourist hotspot.

The Netflix romantic comedy, Irish Wish, has seemingly done just that, leading to an extraordinary spike in online searches for an underappreciated Irish beauty spot.

On March 15, just before St. Patrick’s Day, Netflix released Irish Wish, starring Lindsay Lohan. This film, set against Ireland’s breath-taking scenery, specifically highlighted Lough Tay in Co Wicklow.

The lake, affectionately known as the ‘Guinness Lake,’ is known for its dark waters fringed by white sand, and is said to resemble Ireland’s famed stout when viewed from above.

Pop culture’s impact on travel

A report from Bokun, a booking management software provider, has unveiled that in the past month, Google searches for Lough Tay surged by an impressive 1,253 per cent. The Cliffs of Moher, another scenic locale featured in the movie, also saw increased interest.

According to Dublin Live, Daniel Hasselbach, UK Country Manager of Bokun, reflected on the phenomenon, stating, ‘The influence pop culture has on tourism is a fascinating phenomenon that continues to shape travel trends globally.

‘We’ve witnessed this earlier in the year with Saltburn and One Day, where on-screen magic translates into real-world tourism, breathing new life into destinations.’

Lindsay Lohan’s Irish experience

Lindsay Lohan shared her personal connection to the film’s location, noting her partial Irish heritage and expressing her delight at filming in Ireland. ‘I’ve always wanted to go so this was like the perfect opportunity. It’s just beautiful there. It’s so magical,’ she said.

Lohan praised the local scenery and the warmth of the Irish people, adding, ‘It’s a place you don’t want to leave when you’re there.’

She also shared her hope to return, possibly for a family holiday. Furthermore, Lohan revealed her admiration for Newgrange in Co Meath, an ancient site she described as ‘so special’.

This surge in interest underscores the significant influence of film and television on tourism, introducing audiences worldwide to the charm and beauty of lesser-known destinations.