A Punk pedigree

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 16:38
70s punk rockers come to Fuengirola
Photo: Facebook / Wasps
The Wasps are back again for their third year at Fuengirola’s famous and massive international fair located in the Recinto Ferial (where the Tuesday market is held). They will be performing in the British Hall, the ‘Cavern Club’ on Saturday May 4 at 1pm.
The International Fair of the Countries of Fuengirola, previously known as the People’s Fair, returns on Wednesday May 1, with the inaugural parade that will tour the streets of Fuengirola and will remain open continuously, from 1pm to 4am on Friday and Saturday, and on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday until 2am.
The Wasps are a Powerpop/Punk band first formed in East London in 1976 with original lead singer/songwriter Jesse Lynn-Dean. They were there at the start of the UK Punk rock movement, along with the likes of The Clash, Sex Pistols, The Damned, Buzzcocks, UK Subs, Sham 69, Stiff Little Fingers, Subway Sect and many more.
During the ’76-’77 period They performed extensively at venues across London and the UK such as The Roxy, The Vortex, The Bridge House, Music Machine, The Marquee among others and performed live twice on BBC Radio 1’s John Peel show. Their singles ‘Teenage Treats’ (a favourite of Peel’s) and ‘Can’t Wait ‘Til ’78’ considered Punk classics from that period.
Jumping forward to 2024, Jesse Lynn-Dean has reinvented The Wasps with creative and talented musicians, with a pedigree in Punk and afficionados of UK Punk ’76-’79 era. They are all currently based on the Costa del Sol and in 2022 released their brand new album, ‘Punk Prayer’ which is available now on Vinyl and CD.
Don’t miss the chance to see them live at the Fuengirola International Fair, admission is free.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.