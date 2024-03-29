A Punk pedigree

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 16:38

70s punk rockers come to Fuengirola Photo: Facebook / Wasps

The Wasps are back again for their third year at Fuengirola’s famous and massive international fair located in the Recinto Ferial (where the Tuesday market is held). They will be performing in the British Hall, the ‘Cavern Club’ on Saturday May 4 at 1pm.

The International Fair of the Countries of Fuengirola, previously known as the People’s Fair, returns on Wednesday May 1, with the inaugural parade that will tour the streets of Fuengirola and will remain open continuously, from 1pm to 4am on Friday and Saturday, and on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday until 2am.

The Wasps are a Powerpop/Punk band first formed in East London in 1976 with original lead singer/songwriter Jesse Lynn-Dean. They were there at the start of the UK Punk rock movement, along with the likes of The Clash, Sex Pistols, The Damned, Buzzcocks, UK Subs, Sham 69, Stiff Little Fingers, Subway Sect and many more.

Punk comes to the Costa

During the ’76-’77 period They performed extensively at venues across London and the UK such as The Roxy, The Vortex, The Bridge House, Music Machine, The Marquee among others and performed live twice on BBC Radio 1’s John Peel show. Their singles ‘Teenage Treats’ (a favourite of Peel’s) and ‘Can’t Wait ‘Til ’78’ considered Punk classics from that period.

Jumping forward to 2024, Jesse Lynn-Dean has reinvented The Wasps with creative and talented musicians, with a pedigree in Punk and afficionados of UK Punk ’76-’79 era. They are all currently based on the Costa del Sol and in 2022 released their brand new album, ‘Punk Prayer’ which is available now on Vinyl and CD.

Don’t miss the chance to see them live at the Fuengirola International Fair, admission is free.