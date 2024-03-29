Blind wine tasting at Safari Lounge with AAR

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 17:17

Raise a glass for a pawsome cause Image: Shutterstock/ Dmitry Lityagin

AXARQUIA Animal Rescue (AAR) invites you to join them for a delightful evening of wine tasting at the Safari Lounge in Torre Del Mar on Thursday, April 11. Starting at 7 pm.

Meet Your Host: Edward Ravenswood, Wine Connoisseur Extraordinaire

Edward Ravenswood, a seasoned wine guide, boasting years of experience in the drinks industry and a globetrotter’s palate for wine will host the event. The Safari Lounge, the chosen venue, offers a perfect ambiance complemented by excellent food and service.

What to Expect: An Evening of Wine, Cheese, and Solidarity

The fundraising event features a unique twist – a blind wine tasting. Revel in the mystery as you sample wines without prior knowledge of their labels. Tickets, priced at just €15, must be purchased in advance.

Guests will try three white and three red wine samples, accompanied by water, cheese, and biscuits. Plus, you’re welcome to enjoy any remaining wine at your leisure. Edward generously donates his expertise, time, and the wine itself for this event.

Get Your Tickets: Support AAR’s Mission, One Sip at a Time

Tickets are available at Traphiche market on Tuesdays or can be acquired via email at axarquia-rescue@hotmail.com or by calling Diane at 691 961 429. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to support AAR while enjoying a delightful evening of wine and solidarity.

For more Axarquia news and events click here