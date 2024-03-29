Blind wine tasting at Safari Lounge with AAR

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 17:17
Raise a glass for a pawsome cause
Image: Shutterstock/ Dmitry Lityagin
AXARQUIA Animal Rescue (AAR) invites you to join them for a delightful evening of wine tasting at the Safari Lounge in Torre Del Mar on Thursday, April 11. Starting at 7 pm.
Edward Ravenswood, a seasoned wine guide, boasting years of experience in the drinks industry and a globetrotter’s palate for wine will host the event. The Safari Lounge, the chosen venue, offers a perfect ambiance complemented by excellent food and service.
The fundraising event features a unique twist – a blind wine tasting. Revel in the mystery as you sample wines without prior knowledge of their labels. Tickets, priced at just €15, must be purchased in advance.
Guests will try three white and three red wine samples, accompanied by water, cheese, and biscuits. Plus, you’re welcome to enjoy any remaining wine at your leisure. Edward generously donates his expertise, time, and the wine itself for this event.
Tickets are available at Traphiche market on Tuesdays or can be acquired via email at axarquia-rescue@hotmail.com or by calling Diane at 691 961 429. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to support AAR while enjoying a delightful evening of wine and solidarity.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
