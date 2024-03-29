Cherry Blossom Season in Europe

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 29 Mar 2024 • 21:17

Image: Shutterstock/ Vlasyuk Inna

Spring is synonymous with the blooming of cherry blossoms, a spectacle often associated with Japan. However, Europe boasts its own array of breathtaking cherry blossom displays that rival those of the Far East. From the romantic canals of Amsterdam to the historic streets of Prague, here are some of the best places in Europe to witness the beauty of cherry blossoms.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Amsterdam transforms into a pink wonderland during cherry blossom season, typically from March to late April or early May. The city’s waterways are lined with cherry blossom trees, creating a picturesque scene against the backdrop of iconic windmills. Visitors can enjoy picnics, boat trips, and even workshops on arranging cherry blossom bouquets. You can see cherry blossoms in Amsterdam in a variety of locations like Amsterdamse Bos and Rijksmuseum Garden among others.

Prague, Czech Republic

Prague’s cherry blossoms bloom around late March to early April, adorning parks, gardens, and historical landmarks. Visitors can stroll through Petřín Hill, Letná Park, and Kampa Island to witness the transformation of gardens into a canvas of soft colours.

Paris, France

Late April to early May is the ideal time to witness cherry blossoms in Paris. The trees lining the Seine River and adorning public parks like Parc Montsouris and Luxembourg Gardens create unforgettable scenes. Visitors can enjoy boat rides, walking tours, and romantic picnics amid nature’s beauty.

Madrid, Spain

In April and May, Madrid bursts with vibrant pink flowers, particularly in El Retiro Park and Parque del Oeste. Guided tours offer insights into Japanese culture and its influence on Spanish society, enhancing the cherry blossom viewing experience.

Stockholm, Sweden

April to early May is the best time to visit Stockholm for cherry blossom viewing. Various locations around the city, including Kungsträdgården Park and Drottningholm Palace, offer breathtaking views of cherry blossoms against the backdrop of lush greenery.

London, England, UK

March to April is the prime time to see cherry blossoms in London. From Hyde Park to St James’s Park and Regent’s Canal Towpath, visitors can enjoy enchanting views and capture memorable moments amid blooming trees.

Brussels, Belgium

Brussels boasts several parks and gardens where cherry blossoms bloom in spring. The Royal Greenhouses of Laeken, in particular, feature stunning displays of cherry blossoms along with other floral delights.

Florence, Italy

The Boboli Gardens in Florence offer a serene setting to enjoy cherry blossoms among Renaissance sculptures and manicured lawns. Visitors can experience the beauty of spring while exploring this historic Italian city.

Edinburgh, Scotland

The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh features a Cherry Blossom Avenue that bursts into bloom during the spring months. Visitors can wander through the garden’s pathways and enjoy the colourful displays of cherry blossoms.

Dublin, Ireland

Dublin’s St. Stephen’s Green and Phoenix Park are known for their cherry blossom trees, which create a stunning spectacle in spring. These city parks offer a tranquil retreat at the heart of the bustling city streets.

Whether you’re seeking a romantic getaway or a peaceful escape surrounded by nature’s beauty, Europe’s cherry blossom season offers an unforgettable experience. Plan your trip to witness these stunning displays of nature and create lasting memories under the pink petals of spring.

