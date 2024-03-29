Electricity price spike alert

By John Ensor •
With electricity prices set to surge on Saturday, March 30, have you thought about when you’ll run your washing machine?
Tomorrow’s rates for customers on regulated tariffs linked to the wholesale market are expected to witness an 11.60 per cent hike compared to today, March 29.
On average, the cost of electricity will hover around €4.52 per megawatt-hour (MWh). Utilising high-consumption appliances like washing machines, ovens, or dishwashers during the most economical hours is a strategy highly recommended by experts to keep electricity bills in check.
Knowing when to use your electrical appliances can significantly impact your electricity bill. For Saturday’s rates, here’s a breakdown of the most cost-effective and priciest hours:
The peak rate of €16.62/MWh will occur between 8:00 pm and 9:00 pm.
Conversely, the lowest rate of €0.3/MWh is scheduled between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm, as per the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE).
By aligning your energy consumption with these more affordable time slots, you can make a significant dent in your monthly electricity expenditure. It’s a simple yet effective way to combat the price surge and keep your bills under control.
