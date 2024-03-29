Marbella is ‘in the house’

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 9:57

Photo: Facebook / Armand van Helden

Defected, the globally acclaimed house music institution, is heading to Marbella Arena to deliver an unforgettable night filled with the finest beats of house music. Get ready to dance under the stars and experience the ultimate fusion of beats and vibes with the arrival of Defected on Friday May 24.

This unique event brings together an impressive lineup of world-class artists, including genre favorites Armand Van Helden, Sam Divine, Enzo Is Burning, and Olive F. Get ready to experience a one-of-a-kind night, dancing to the rhythm of the best house music.

Defected Records is a British independent record label specialising in house music recordings, compilation albums, events, publishing, artist booking and management. One of the longest running independent labels of its kind, Defected has paved the way for house music in the UK and remained a well-respected constant in the music industry for over 20 years.

Defected In The House

Founded in London by Simon Dunmore in 1999, the label is now the recognised leader in house music with a solid history of delivering consistent hits and quality club records. Long associated with some of the world’s finest house DJs including: MK, Dennis Ferrer, Dimitri From Paris and Masters at Work, every year there are over 120 ‘Defected In The House’ club events and festivals across Europe and the rest of the world

After Ibiza, malta and Croatia, this event is Defected’s first-ever venture into the Marbella night-life scene, promising an unforgettable night. James Cromwell from Beat Live, the brilliant minds behind the event, shared his excitement, and said, “Defected’s commitment to delivering top-notch experiences has earned them a truly global fan base. We can’t wait to bring them to Marbella Arena for the first time – and hopefully not the last”.

Tickets are available here.