Trending:

 Viva Las Vegas

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 17:02

Johnny G

Photo: Facebook / Johnny G

On Thursday April 11 and Friday April 12, Johnny G presents a spectacular homage to all the Las Vegas greats at Teatro Salón Varietés in Fuengirola.

From The Kings of Swing to The King of Rock ‘n ‘Roll including featured tributes to Tom Jones and Elvis Presley with gorgeous backing singers and dancers plus special guests

Johnny G is known as the Costa del Sol Showman with good reason as his shows are always full of colour, costumes and action. Johnny is also an accomplished actor and has been performing at the Salon Varietes Theatre since the tender age of 14.

The shows start at 7.30pm and tickets at €20 are available from the website or at the box office.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Kevin Fraser Park

Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading