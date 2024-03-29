 Viva Las Vegas

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 29 Mar 2024
On Thursday April 11 and Friday April 12, Johnny G presents a spectacular homage to all the Las Vegas greats at Teatro Salón Varietés in Fuengirola.
From The Kings of Swing to The King of Rock ‘n ‘Roll including featured tributes to Tom Jones and Elvis Presley with gorgeous backing singers and dancers plus special guests
Johnny G is known as the Costa del Sol Showman with good reason as his shows are always full of colour, costumes and action. Johnny is also an accomplished actor and has been performing at the Salon Varietes Theatre since the tender age of 14.
The shows start at 7.30pm and tickets at €20 are available from the website or at the box office.
