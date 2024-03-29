WH Travel, Tailor-made trips.

By Marina Lorente • Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 18:37

The office / WH Travel

WH Travel specialize in tailor made holidays for customers to long haul destinations, River Cruises and Cruises in general, all over the globe.

The holidays can start from any country and they sell all destinations worldwide. Since they are an independent agency, they have agreements with virtually all the Airline and Cruise companies.

Their biggest seller is MSC Cruises, who have a vast fleet of ships covering the Med to the Caribbean and also South America. They work with other top companies whose ships are in Alicante, Gibraltar and Valencia. Whenever they can, they try hard to keep up to date with what is happening in the cruise market. They also have a new agreement with P&O Cruises, one of the most well known UK cruise companies.

As well as selling Cruises, they also tailor made holidays to destinations such as Kuala Lumpur Bangkok and Phuket, the Maldives, Australia and New Zealand – these are all the most popular destinations. This type of holiday doesn’t exist on the Spanish market in the way that they put them together, so they are very individual to their clients wishlist. Of course, selling from Spain, they also have great direct routes to the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Cuba and South American countries such as Costa Rica, Colombia and others.

For the majority of their clients, they see the kind of holidays on sale in the UK and want the same, without having to go back to the UK to start the holiday. This has become even more important, since, due to Brexit, many of the UK holidays are no longer available to those who are not resident in the UK.

A legal agency who cares about customers

Whilst at times it is frustrating to ensure all the paperwork is up to date and buying from certain ‘pirate’ travel agencies poses a risk to your holiday., Worldwide Horizons is a legally registered company in Spain, adhering to all the rules and policies of the EU and importantly, offering an ABTA like Insurance which is mandatory that all EU travel agencies have.

When you use a Travel Agent to book your holiday, you get so much more than simply Booking a holiday on the internet. The knowledge and experience that they have in helping you choose, is invaluable. A travel agent can quickly show you the best of the available and get extra benefits where available. All this, and they don’t charge any extra cost!

And the best Benefit of all? All their clients have a point of contact, someone to turn to if anything happens to their holiday, their plans change or your flight gets canceled – just some of the problems they help assist with on a daily basis. They have an Emergency contact number for their clients, and they are always there to assist.

WH Travels have been operating for over 10 years on the Costa Blanca in their offices at La Zenia, and look forward to helping their customers explore new destinations for many more years to come!

Contact them

Calle Alhambra 18, Local 5, La Zenia, 03189

966761492 | 966844484

travel@whtravel.es

SPONSORED