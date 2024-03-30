Alchemy Project in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 12:24
Photos: Facebook / Alchemy Project
The group ‘Alchemy Project’, brings to the stage with exquisite fidelity of sound, instrumentation and scenography, what is considered one of the most relevant live performances in the history of Rock.
‘Alchemy by Dire Straits‘, recorded at the Hammersmith Odeon in London in 1983, is a favourite of every Dire Straits fan and lovers of rock music in general. A concert which was recorded after a tour of 240 concerts all over the world and at the peak of the English band’s career.
This concert, part of the Alchemy Project’s tour of Spain, is on Saturday June 15 at 10pm in the Teatro Auditorio Felipe VI of Estepona. It will be very popular so secure your tickets now from the theatre website: tafestepona.com
In addition to the full Alchemy concert (which contains great classics such as ‘Sultans of Swing’ and ‘Romeo & Juliet’), the tribute band’s repertoire will include emblematic songs from later eras, such as ‘Brothers In Arms’, ‘Money for Nothing’, ‘Your Latest Trick’, ‘Walk Of Life‘ and ‘So Far Away’. This is an impressive two and a half hour show, which has enjoyed excellent national and international reviews.
The lead singer and guitarist of Alchemy Project, Roberto Sánchez (in the role of Mark Knopfler), was chosen by the original bassist and co-founder of Dire Straits, John Illsley, to open with his own songs the 12 concerts of his tour throughout Spain in 2019. There is no better tribute.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
