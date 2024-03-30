Ana’s Beach Bar burn to the ground

By Julian Phillips •
Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 15:18
Ana’s beach bar on fire this morning
In the early hours of Saturday 30, Ana’s Beach Bar went up in flames. Around 4:15 am, the Andalusia Emergency Service received calls about a fire at one of the wooden beach bars on the Carboneras seafront.
The Emergency Department alerted the Levante Firefighters, Local Police, and Civil Guard. They arrived at the scene and confirmed that Ana’s Beach Bar was being consumed by flames. The bar, which had been closed and abandoned, burned down within minutes. The entire establishment was reduced to ashes, despite initial thoughts that only part of it was affected.
Additionally, a palm tree near the fire was also burned. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries. The reasons behind the fire are being investigated.
Born in the UK, has lived in 9 countries, before finally coming to Spain in 2015. Currently living in Almeria and working out of the EWN office in Mojacar.
