CAS coffee morning unites community for abandoned animals

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 11:11
Joining forces for furry friends
Image: Costa Animal Society - CAS
IN Nerja, Frigiliana, and Maro, the Costa Animal Society (CAS) has been an example of hope for abandoned animals. Their recent fundraising coffee morning was a resounding success, thanks to the overwhelming support of the community.
Attendees were treated to a delightful spread of homemade treats, lovingly prepared by dedicated CAS volunteers. The event not only raised vital funds but also fostered a sense of unity among neighbours.
It’s heartwarming to witness how such gatherings can bring people together for a common cause. CAS continues its mission to provide a better life for abandoned dogs and cats, fuelled by the generosity and camaraderie of the local community. As they say, a small act of kindness can go a long way in making a difference in the lives of these animals.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
