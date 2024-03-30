CAS coffee morning unites community for abandoned animals

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 11:11

Joining forces for furry friends Image: Costa Animal Society - CAS

IN Nerja, Frigiliana, and Maro, the Costa Animal Society (CAS) has been an example of hope for abandoned animals. Their recent fundraising coffee morning was a resounding success, thanks to the overwhelming support of the community.

Dedicated CAS Volunteers: Making a Difference

Attendees were treated to a delightful spread of homemade treats, lovingly prepared by dedicated CAS volunteers. The event not only raised vital funds but also fostered a sense of unity among neighbours.

CAS Mission Continues: Better Lives for Abandoned Pets

It’s heartwarming to witness how such gatherings can bring people together for a common cause. CAS continues its mission to provide a better life for abandoned dogs and cats, fuelled by the generosity and camaraderie of the local community. As they say, a small act of kindness can go a long way in making a difference in the lives of these animals.

