Crafty Corner, more than a crafts shop

By Marina Lorente • Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 11:18

The shop / Credit: Marina Lorente

Seeking both sunshine and a dream, Louise Macfarlane ventured to Spain with a vision: to establish a crafts shop.

What began as a modest corner offering wool, fabric, and crafting materials swiftly evolved into a hub of connection. According to Louise, “customers determine your identity.” Recognising the community’s need for a safe gathering space, the shop expanded, finding its home in a larger venue in Playa Flamenca.

Crafty Corner boasts an extensive selection of materials, fabrics, yarns, and artefacts for crafting enthusiasts. Moreover, it hosts workshops and regular classes led by four passionate instructors, Donna, Isabel, Leigh and Rosalind. These sessions cover diverse techniques such as patchwork, basic sewing, crochet, and cardmaking. Donna, a product of Crafty Corner’s teachings herself, emphasises that it’s not solely about acquiring skills but also about forging meaningful connections with people.

Rosalind, who embarked on her sewing journey following a friend’s suggestion when she had to take a break from golf, discovered a newfound passion for creating bags. “My goal is to impart knowledge and instil confidence in sewing, empowering individuals to integrate this skill into their daily lives,” she explains.

Undoubtedly, Louise has realised her dream, fostering a space where individuals can connect, unleash their creativity, and enhance their self-assurance. If you’re eager to join this vibrant community, forge friendships, and share your passion for crafting, look no further—Crafty Corner eagerly awaits your arrival.

Where to find them

Centro comercial La mosca Playa Flamenca

Orihuela costa, 03189, Alicante