Cudeca Foundation: Meeting rising demand with community support

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 14:14

Make a Difference Today Image: Shutterstock/ BlurryMe

THE Cudeca Foundation, renowned for its palliative care for cancer and advanced illness patients, faces increasing demand yearly. As the number of patients seeking their services rises, the foundation emphasises the crucial role of community support in sustaining its mission.

‘Our patient count escalates each year, underscoring the significance of your collaboration to maintain our entirely free care for individuals nearing the end of life,’ stated a spokesperson.

The foundation appeals to individuals to become members and contribute to their cause, highlighting the tangible impact it can have. Interested individuals can sign up online at cudeca.org/hazte-socio or reach out via email at socios@cudeca.org or phone at 692 257 053.

By extending a helping hand, supporters not only aid in providing essential care but also offer comfort and dignity to those in their final stages, reflecting the essence of compassion and community solidarity.

