Cudeca Foundation: Meeting rising demand with community support

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 14:14
Make a Difference Today
Image: Shutterstock/ BlurryMe
THE Cudeca Foundation, renowned for its palliative care for cancer and advanced illness patients, faces increasing demand yearly. As the number of patients seeking their services rises, the foundation emphasises the crucial role of community support in sustaining its mission.
‘Our patient count escalates each year, underscoring the significance of your collaboration to maintain our entirely free care for individuals nearing the end of life,’ stated a spokesperson.
The foundation appeals to individuals to become members and contribute to their cause, highlighting the tangible impact it can have. Interested individuals can sign up online at cudeca.org/hazte-socio or reach out via email at socios@cudeca.org or phone at 692 257 053.
By extending a helping hand, supporters not only aid in providing essential care but also offer comfort and dignity to those in their final stages, reflecting the essence of compassion and community solidarity.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.