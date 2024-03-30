Grassroots basketball championships in Vera

By Julian Phillips • Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 18:33

Grassroots basketball helps to find new talent. Credit: Glenn Euloth

Top national basketball academies like Real Madrid Baloncesto, Barcelona Basquet, Joventut de Badalona, and Unicaja Baloncesto will gather in Vera during the VI Under 13’s Tournament at the Blas Infante Pavilion from May 2 to 5.

Organised by the Unión de Pueblos del Levante Almeriense Basketball Club (CB UPLA) and promoted by the Vera Town Council, the Provincial Council of Almería, the Unicaja Foundation, and Baloncesto Andalucía, this grassroots event highlights the importance of promoting sports at school age.

A benchmark for national grassroots basketball

This tournament places Vera as a benchmark for national grassroots basketball and it will not only have an impact on tourism but also makes it possible to find the players who could be the basketball stars of tomorrow.

The president of UPLA emphasized the tournament’s importance, stating, “This is a unique event. We are always very grateful for all the help we receive to celebrate a tournament of this magnitude that will make our small club and the city of Vera known nationally.”