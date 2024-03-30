Here’s looking at you

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 10:43

Portrait of Van Gogh Photo: Wikimedia CC

On Tuesday April 9 at 10.30am, The Arts Society is holding an illustrated talk by Cindy Palomis at The Danish Club in Mijas. Admission is €8 for members and members from other Arts Societies and non-members is €10.

The Arts Society Costa del Sol was established in 1988, part of a global network of local Societies and the first of its kind in Spain. Their illustrated art lectures run from October through to May, covering a wide variety of artistic and cultural interests. During the lecture season they offer their members many opportunities to socialise at after lecture drinks and dinners.

On this occasion, the lecture will be looking at portraiture. From the ancient world to artists like Tracey Emin and Lucien Freud, portraits have been used to show power, status, virtue, beauty, wealth and taste. The lecture will look at how portraiture has changed throughout the ages and how the genre shows us how to communicate with the past and present in exciting ways

Cindy Polemis is an art historian, independent lecturer and art guide. She has a BA in Modern History from Oxford University. She spent many years as a radio producer and presenter for the BBC World Service working in news and current affairs. Since 2016 Cindy has worked as an official art guide at Tate Britain and Tate Modern.

She is particularly keen to draw parallels with art and social history and her lectures are accessible and engaging, drawing out the stories of art and artists which are steeped in human emotions and experiences which we all share.