Here’s looking at you

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 10:43
Portrait of Van Gogh
Photo: Wikimedia CC
On Tuesday April 9 at 10.30am, The Arts Society is holding an illustrated talk by Cindy Palomis at The Danish Club in Mijas. Admission is €8 for members and members from other Arts Societies and non-members is €10.
The Arts Society Costa del Sol was established in 1988, part of a global network of local Societies and the first of its kind in Spain. Their illustrated art lectures run from October through to May, covering a wide variety of artistic and cultural interests. During the lecture season they offer their members many opportunities to socialise at after lecture drinks and dinners.
On this occasion, the lecture will be looking at portraiture. From the ancient world to artists like Tracey Emin and Lucien Freud, portraits have been used to show power, status, virtue, beauty, wealth and taste. The lecture will look at how portraiture has changed throughout the ages and how the genre shows us how to communicate with the past and present in exciting ways
Cindy Polemis is an art historian, independent lecturer and art guide. She has a BA in Modern History from Oxford University. She spent many years as a radio producer and presenter for the BBC World Service working in news and current affairs. Since 2016 Cindy has worked as an official art guide at Tate Britain and Tate Modern.
She is particularly keen to draw parallels with art and social history and her lectures are accessible and engaging, drawing out the stories of art and artists which are steeped in human emotions and experiences which we all share.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.