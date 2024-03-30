Hostage drama in Netherlands 

By John Ensor •
In a shocking development in the Netherlands, a masked individual has seized several hostages.
On Saturday, March 30, in Ede, a town situated less than 60 miles from Amsterdam, a masked man allegedly armed with explosives. Ede’s cafes and surrounding residences witnessed an unprecedented emergency response.
A considerable number of law enforcement officers and bomb disposal units have been dispatched to Cafe Petticoat in Ede following claims by the assailant of possessing explosives. By 10.15 am UK time, three hostages had been safely released, though reports suggest one individual remains in captivity.
The authorities have made it clear, ‘We notice that there are many questions about the reason. At this time there is no indication of a terrorist motive.’
The sight of a bearcat, a robust armoured vehicle, underscores the severity with which this scenario is being handled. Mayor Rene Verhulst spoke to local media: ‘A hostage situation is currently underway in the centre of Ede.
‘Three hostages have just been released, but the situation is still ongoing. A terrible situation for all these people. My concern and thoughts go out to them and their loved ones. I hope that the situation will now be resolved quickly and safely.’
Eyewitness accounts describe a masked man coercing the cafe’s staff, menacingly claiming his bag was filled with explosives. The ordeal, which started around 5:42 am, has lasted nearly five hours. A safety cordon has been established around the area.
The police, through a statement on Twitter, confirmed, ‘A hostage situation involving several people is underway in a building in the centre. That is why several specialist services are on site.’
The local population has been advised to avoid the town centre, and adjustments seem to have been made to the flight paths of aircraft over Ede. Meanwhile, evacuees from nearby homes are being accommodated at the town hall.
