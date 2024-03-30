Land to be acquired for new hiking trails

By Julian Phillips • Updated: 30 Mar 2024 • 15:11

Dig out your hiking boots to enjoy some new trails. Credit: Creative Commons

The Mayor of Huercal de Almeria, Ismael Torres, has unveiled plans to acquire over 1,000 hectares of forested land, aimed at benefiting local residents and enhancing the municipality’s hiking network.

The plan is to attain approximately 1,000 hectares of undeveloped land in the northern region of the area, spanning from Las Cumbres and Zamarula to the boundary with Gádor. This includes significant landmarks such as El Pocico, mining facilities, and the Cortijo del Cura Trail.”

The need for municipal ownership to ensure the preservation and sustainable management of the forested area is essential for its continued environmental, recreational, and economic exploitation.

The mayor’s announcement follows the approval of the decommissioning of 67.92 hectares adjacent to the urban centre, transitioning its legal status from public domain to a heritage asset.

This forest acquisition initiative reflects Huercal de Almeria’s strategic approach to land management, prioritising environmental conservation, public enjoyment, and sustainable development.