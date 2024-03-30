Luis Fonsi will be at the Bullring in Almeria.

By Julian Phillips • Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 15:28

The Puerto Rican writer and composer Luis Fonsi Credit: Luis Fonsi

The Bullring in Almería will be hosting concerts throughout the year as part of the ‘Feel the bullring’ project.

Isabel Pantoja was the first confirmed artist and will be performing on June 8, and now Luis Fonsi will be the first international artist to hit the stage on August 11, 2024.

Luis Fonsi, from Puerto Rico, is bringing his 25-year career celebration tour to Almería.

Luis Fonsi is a hugely influential artist with a global fanbase, known for his many hit songs. He’s received numerous awards, including Grammys and Latin Billboards, for his successful albums.

Many big names at the bullring this year

But it’s not just Isabel Pantoja and Luis Fonsi performing at the Plaza de Toros in 2024. Two other big names, Los Chichos on August 29 and El Barrio on September 7, are also scheduled to perform. This summer concert series might see more acts confirmed in the coming months.

The Bullring aims to become the cultural hub of Almería, hosting concerts, live events, workshops, and exhibitions. They want to promote local culture and become a meeting point for the community, blending contemporary art with quality entertainment. Their goal is to organise more than 20 concerts and live shows, along with over 150 parallel activities, to boost cultural activity in the city.

Ticket prices range from €40 to €72 and can be bought from El Corte Ingles or from the recently opened box office on the corner of Calle Real and Calle Floridablanca.