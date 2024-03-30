Mysterious fireball spotted over Spain

By John Ensor •
Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 19:19
Image capture of the mysterious 'fireball'
Credit: Pep Pujols-RedSpmn/X
In an unusual occurrence last night, a mysterious object illuminated the eastern skies over Spain, sparking intense speculation and concern amongst the scientific community.
This event took place on Friday, March 29, around 11:59 pm, with numerous astronomy enthusiasts capturing the spectacle on camera.
Originating from France, the object entered Spanish airspace, flying over areas such as Girona and Barcelona before disappearing into the Balearic Sea, south of the Valencian Community.
The Fireball and Meteorite Research Network of the CSIC’s Institute of Space Sciences, referring to the object as SPMN290324ART, has put forward two theories regarding its nature.
The debate is currently oscillating between a ballistic missile and a re-entry vehicle, a dilemma that has piqued the interest of researchers and the public alike.
‘We are currently considering two hypotheses: a ballistic missile or re-entry,’ the network shared on Twitter/X, promising further updates as the investigation progresses.
The trajectory of this object covered a broad swath of Spain, including regions like Aragon, Catalonia, the Community of Madrid, Comunitat Valenciana, Euskadi, La Rioja, and Navarra.
The network’s reach extended through various observation points across the country, indicating a significant level of concern and engagement from the scientific community.
The sighting has prompted responses from prominent figures such as Josep Maria Trigo, a professor at the Institute of Space Sciences of the CSIC. ‘I sincerely wonder if anyone responsible will give explanations about this test that they carried out today on our heads. Shouldn’t they be announced?’ reported Telecinco.
The appearance of SPMN290324ART over Spain not only captivates those with a keen interest in astronomy but also raises important questions about the nature of objects passing through our airspace.
As the investigation continues, the international community awaits answers that could shed light on this rare event.
The implications of identifying the object as a ballistic missile are profound, suggesting a need for greater communication and transparency when such events occur.
