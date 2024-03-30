News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 30 Mar 2024
Image: Juan Mari Restaurante
Juan Mari
THE local restaurant Juan Mari in San Pedro del Pinatar recently celebrated being awarded a Michelin plaque by the Michelin Guide recognising them and their quality establishment.
PLANETARIUM GO arrives at Cartagena Port on April 5 and will be there until May 5. This immersive Galaxy cinema experience can be reserved at planetariumgo.com.
A folk musical festival will take place at the Museo Baron de Benifayo in San Pedro del Pinatar on May 10, 11 and 12. For more information see the San Pedro del Pinatar Town Hall for details.
TERRA Natura Murcia is celebrating Semana Santa (Holy Week) with fun activities and workshops until April 7, promising fun for all the family.
SAN Pedro del Pinatar celebrated the arrival of Spring by planting brightly coloured flowers throughout the town in preparation for Semana Santa and the influx of tourists and visitors.
EL Jardin Secreto (The Secret Garden) festival is being held in Murcia City on April 27 at the Parque de Fofo. There will be live music, art, and sustainable workshops. Tickets are available on jardinsecretofest.com.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
