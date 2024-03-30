Periana Book Fair: Renew your reads

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 18:18

Celebrate the Written Word Image: Shutterstock/ CoolR

PERIANA Town Hall invites you to join the Book Fair on April 21 at Plaza de Andalucía. Have some books lying around that you no longer want or need? Here’s your chance to give them a new lease on life. Whether you want to sell, swap, or simply give away your books, this event is perfect for you.

Sell, Swap, or Share: Your Choice at the Book Fair

Bring along your table, and with free registration, you can set up your stand. The market will be open from 9 am to 2 pm. For more details, visit Periana Town Hall, Cultural Department. It’s a fantastic opportunity to declutter your shelves, find new reads, and engage with fellow book enthusiasts. Don’t miss out on this chance to breathe new life into your old books and discover literary treasures waiting to be uncovered!

