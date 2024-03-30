Promoting Marina Alta’s seaside flavours

By Eva Alvarez • Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 16:23

Celso Vázquez Manzanares displaying his expertise and creativity Credit: El Trotamanteles, Facebook

The Mediterranean diet essence lies in locally sourced fish, defining the culinary heritage of regions like Marina Alta.

Spaniards are well aware of this truth, and when it comes to food quality, they spare no expense. However, many overlook the diverse array of high-quality species that exist alongside more famous fish and seafood. To elevate these lesser-known gems and gradually introduce them into the menus of local restaurants, an initiative was born.

Between February and March, five coastal municipalities hosted a project initiative called ‘Sabors de la mar’ or Flavours of the Sea. The initiative was organized by Punt Nàutic de Creama and Pacte’MA in collaboration with regional entities. The aim of the initiative was to strengthen the link between the fishing sector, local gastronomy and sustainability. This effort contributes to cementing Marina Alta’s position as a leader in promoting responsible and high-quality dining.

Event Overview

The event featured presentations by experts from fishing guilds and the processing of maritime products, along with live culinary demonstrations by nationally and internationally renowned chefs. With their skill and creativity, these culinary masters inspired participants with dishes made from local maritime products, showcasing the gastronomic richness of the region.

Promoting Sustainability

Through Sabors de la Mar, emphasis was placed on the importance of sustainable practices in the consumption and utilization of maritime resources, aligning with broader environmental initiatives. As the event unfolded, it served as a reminder that culinary exploration knows no bounds. With each bite, participants were not only tantalized by the flavors of the sea but also reminded of the importance of supporting local fishermen and sustainable practices. Additionally, educational conferences were conducted to raise awareness about the impact of overfishing and pollution on coastal regions.

Government Support

The project received support from governmental bodies such as Labora and the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy, as part of the Avalem Territori program initiated by the Generalitat Valenciana. By bringing together stakeholders from various sectors, the event has laid the foundation for continued efforts in promoting and preserving the region’s culinary treasures.

In days to come, let us support initiatives that delight our taste buds while contributing to the long-term health of our marine ecosystems.