Queen Revolution appearing in the Berja Festivals

Queen Revolution’ completes the line-up of the Berja Fair Festivals 2024, joining other acts such as Pablo Lopez and Antonito Molina.
Queen Revolution is a ‘Queen’ tribute band from Italy that has managed to position itself as one of the best tributes to Freddy Mercury’s band. Nix Mercury (Nino Bolettieri) is a piano teacher who voices the legendary singer on stage. The show offers the experience of reliving the sensations of being live on the stages of the eighties watching ‘Queen’.
There is a subscription to see all the planned concerts in the Festival and it costs only €50 which will include the Pablo López concert on Saturday, July 27 at the Plaza de Toros, the Antoñito Molina concert on Friday, July 26 also at the Plaza de Toros, the Queen Revolution show on Saturday, July 20 in the Plaza Porticada and the Drilo Gang Show on Wednesday, July 24 in the Plaza Porticada.
