Spring Fest: Fun, food, and fundraising for Horse Rescue Spain

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 17:17
A Day of Fun and Support for Horse Rescue Spain
Image: Shutterstock/ Kolpakova Svetlana
ON Sunday, April 14, ARCH Vina Borego, nestled behind Miralmonte on A404 Coin/Alhaurin al Grande, will host a Spring Fest from 10 am to 4 pm, promising a day of excitement for a noble cause. The event aims to rally support for Horse Rescue Spain while offering attendees a delightful experience.
Visitors can anticipate a myriad of activities including a lively raffle, live music, and a thrilling fun dog show competition, all set to keep spirits high. Renowned presenter and DJ Lee Jay will grace the occasion, ensuring entertainment is top-notch throughout the day.
Moreover, an artisan market showcasing unique crafts, along with a delectable array of food and drink options, will cater to diverse tastes. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage in various games and activities, promising fun for all ages.
Spring Fest isn’t just a day out; it’s a chance to make a meaningful difference in the lives of rescue horses while enjoying a memorable event with friends and family.
For more Costa del Sol news and events click here
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
