Summer flights to and from Almeria Airport

By Julian Phillips • Updated: 30 Mar 2024 • 9:20

Over 5,000 flights in and out of Almeria this Summer Credit: Creative Commons.

This summer, airlines operating out of Almería airport are providing 654,800 seats and over 5,000 flights, covering both departures and arrivals, to meet the expected demand during the peak tourism season from March 31 to the last weekend of October.

In Europe, flights will land in cities like London, Bristol, Birmingham, Leeds, and Manchester in the UK. With European other destinations covered such as Brussels, Bratislava, Warsaw, Porto, Paris, Prague, Rotterdam and Luxembourg.

For domestic flights within Spain, destinations include Barcelona, Madrid, Bilbao, Palma de Mallorca, Melilla, Seville, Santiago de Compostela, and Zaragoza.

Around 306,000 seats are allocated for connections within Spain, while over 348,600 seats are designated for international destinations.

However, it’s important to note that this schedule is based on airlines’ proposed requirements that are presented to the airport and the number of seats they offer, rather than actual traffic data which can only accurately be obtained after flights are operated and their true occupancy is known.