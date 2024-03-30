The biggest geek culture festival in Spain

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 11:06

FreakCon in Torremolinos Photo: Malaga Provincial Council

The Palacio de Congresos in Torremolinos will host an event that will take place on Saturday May 25 and Sunday May 26 and which last year brought together more than 45,000 people.

It’s the eighth edition of FreakCon, the largest geek culture festival in Spain. The event will take place in more than 70,000 square metres of exhibition space that will bring together the entire geek community during the weekend of ‘Orgullo Friki’ or ‘Geek Pride’: an initiative to promote geek culture, celebrated annually on May 25 which originated in Spain in 2006 and has now spread around the world.

The change of venue, previously held at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos de Málaga, will allow the organisers, Kaiju Group, to expand the repertoire of activities by using outdoor spaces where the different performances, food trucks, experiences, concerts and competitions will form part of the 2024 programme.

The essence of FreakCon remains intact: Cosplay, Kpop, presentations, meet and greet, artist’s alley, screenings, workshops, parades, exhibitions, video games and everything that makes this event unique will be present.

The 2024 edition has the support of Torremolinos Council, OXO Museo del Videojuego Málaga, Costa del Sol and Diputación de Málaga, as well as the backing of many other sponsors and collaborators.

Tickets are already on sale for €10 each day or €18 for the whole festival on the organisation’s website www.freakcon.es.