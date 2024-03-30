The Provincial Popular Races begin on April 6

By Julian Phillips • Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 10:13

Presentation of the event. Credit: Almería Provincial Council

3 weeks ago, Almería’s Provincial Council, presented of the 11th edition of the Provincial Popular Races Circuit.

This event promotes physical activity and healthy lifestyles across all regions, featuring an enticing calendar with 18 races in different municipalities from April to November 2024.

With the first event in Olula del Rio to take place on April 6, and the last in Gador on November 9 the organisers aim to surpass the 4,000 registrations achieved in the last edition.

Promoting sport, healthy living and tourism

The vice president and sports representative, José Antonio García highlighted the inclusive nature of this sporting event, appealing to both seasoned runners and newcomers. He stressed how the Provincial Popular Races Circuit aligns with various objectives of promoting sports in schools, social integration, healthy living, combating depopulation, and showcasing local tourism and sports resources.

Last year’s champion, Mohamed Koula, emphasised the communal aspect of the Circuit, describing it as a familial experience.

The races within the Circuit range from approximately 7 to 10 kilometres for adults, with shorter distances for younger categories, and a maximum of 5 kilometres for healthy races. The municipalities hosting this year include Olula del Río, Bedar, Sorbas, and others, with the calendar running from April 6 in Olula del Río to November 9 in Gador. To get more info and reserve your place on the start line visit https://carreraspopularesalmeria.com/