Tragic update to little Robin’s story

Sad news
In January we reported on little Robin’s fight for life. Unfortunately we have received the heartbreaking news that, despite the best efforts of the medical services and everyone’s generosity in fundraiing for his treatment, Robin lost his fight against Neuroblastoma cancer and passed away peacefully on Friday March 15 at the tender age of just under 2 years 2 months.
The chemotherapy treatment he was receiving in Barcelona stopped working so Robin was taken back to the UK. His funeral was on Friday March 22 and although very sad was a fitting farewell to such a brave and beautiful little boy.
His family is eternally grateful for all the love and support everyone has shown over the last 18 months. Robin’s mother, who works for The National Literacy Trust, is dedicating Robin’s legacy to putting libraries into 5 schools in his memory, as the little boy loved books.
