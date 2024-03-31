17 injured on cruise ship on the Danube

By Julian Phillips • Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 16:52

The massive cruise ships on the Danube Credit: Creative Commons

A Bulgarian cruise ship with over 100 passengers crashed into a concrete wall in a sluice on the River Danube in Austria.

The incident happened overnight in the town of Aschach an der Donau, as reported by local police on Saturday morning.

Eleven people were hurt and taken to hospital due to the crash. Additionally, six others sustained minor injuries that didn’t require hospitalisation, according to local media reports.

The ship, carrying around 160 passengers from Bavaria, Germany, to Linz, Austria, was able to continue its journey after the collision, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the nearby Eferding police.

Details about the severity of the injuries remain unclear, and the cause of the accident is yet to be determined.

The river Danube is a vital waterway in Europe, passing through various countries and attracting numerous tourists on cruise ships each year.