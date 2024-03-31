A Head Full of Dreams

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 11:35

Coldplay tribute Photo: Wikimedia CC / Frank Schwichtenberg

With arrangements by the maestro Toni Ferri and conducted by Dídac Arias, and accompanied by the renowned rock band Green Covers, an orchestral tribute will be paid to the legendary band led by Chris Martin at Auditorio Manuel de Falla in Málaga on Sunday May 26 at 10pm.

With 25 musicians on stage, violins, violas, cellos, pianos, electric guitars, bass and drums, they will perform great songs such as Clocks, A Sky Full of Stars, Yellow, Pardise, or the immeasurable Fix You, all accompanied by a spectacular audiovisual montage projected on the big screen, which will delight both fans of the British band and music lovers in general.

In addition, they will have surprise collaborations that will accompany the vocalist Santi Coma in some of the songs. For tickets go to the entradas360.com website.