Art and wine in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 11:26

Drink wine and learn to paint Photo: Facebook / Casa Pablo

Looking for an experience that combines art, wine and new emotions? Awaken your creativity at Art&Wine: a unique experience at Casa Pablo in Marbella on Saturday April 13 at 11.30am.

Art&Wine is an innovative event where you will discover your creative talent and release tension while painting your own canvas. More than a painting class, Art&Wine is an explosion of colour and flavour. A perfect fusion: enjoy the combination of art and wine, creating an unforgettable sensory experience with expert guidance to guide you step by step in the creation of your masterpiece.

Immerse yourself in a relaxed atmosphere with good music, excellent wines and delicious snacks to share. All materials are supplied including all painting materials, canvas, brushes, paints, aprons, wines, snacks. All you have to do is come and have fun.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this exclusive event and experience a morning full of creativity and inspiration. Book your tickets now and get ready for an experience that will surprise you, the price is €35 from the Casa Pablo website