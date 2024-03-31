Culinary beauty of Marina Alta

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 10:19

Fine dining dish Credit: Razane Adre, Pexels

The Michelin chef, renowned for his Mediterranean dishes, Nazario Cano, comes back to Javea to add exquisite flavour to Marina Alta´s cuisine.

Nazario Cano attained his first Michelin star in Javea´s Hotel, El Rodat but left the restaurant abruptly in 2019, transferring to Odiseo in Murcia.

There, he spent four years fostering his craft, and achieved another Michelin star, alongside the recognition for his work in Unnic Hotel, Andorra.

Now, he is back in Javea at the renovated El Rodat; now Ritual de Terra Hotel; a boutique hotel surrounded by breathtaking sea views, with the finest spa treatments and top gastronomy.

“The earth always pulls and it is true,” admitted the chef to the Press, highlighting the joy of homecoming: “The reunion has been wonderful. Returning home with such a motivated team and management is energising.”

In May-June, Ritual de Terra will expand to Moraira; “We are picking up the clients that we had before,” said Nazario about his loyal customers.

He has continued to use local products to provide people with the freshest traditional dishes; “Javea has always inspired me: the atmosphere, the people, the traditional recipes.”

Nazario´s restaurant, Madre, pays a tribute to his motherland, with unique dishes including foie in salted sardine, Valencian tomato with capellan, and guacamole with Javea shrimp, the gastronomy expert promises to pour his soul “into shining the culinary beauty of the Marina Alta.”

